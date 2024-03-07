Highlights Mikey Johnston has made a strong start at West Brom, impressing with four goals in eight games.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan praises Johnston's skill and versatility as a key player for the team.

There is speculation about Johnston's future, with Baggies fans hoping for a permanent deal and Celtic facing wide options issues.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has revealed he was keeping tabs on Mikey Johnston for some time, as he praised the Celtic loanee as a ‘very important’ figure for his side.

Mikey Johnston’s impressive start at West Brom

The Ireland international secured a switch to Albion in the January window from the Scottish champions, and he has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at The Hawthorns.

Johnston’s goal in the 2-2 draw at QPR on Wednesday night made it four in eight for the winger, which is an outstanding return.

Plus, the quality of his goals has been exceptional, with the long-range strike against the R’s arguably the pick of the bunch, whilst he is a constant threat to the opposition with his pace and direct style.

Mikey Johnston transfer latest

Such form has prompted talk about Johnston’s future, and Baggies fans are hoping that they will be able to secure the 24-year-old on a permanent basis.

And, with Celtic struggling for wide options themselves, it has been questioned why they let him go.

Related Watch: Controversial West Brom flashpoint v QPR leaves many furious The points were shared at Loftus Road on yet another controversial evening in the Championship

Yet, speaking after Albion’s draw with QPR, boss Corberan opened up on how long he had been keeping tabs on Johnston, as he touched on the difficulties the player had in Glasgow.

“He was my target one because I think that he is one player with a lot of skill who can play wide, who can play inside, who can score, who can add quality to attacks. I think he’s a very important player for us.”

“No. Celtic is a different context. Celtic are playing another level of competition and he was from the bench. I think that it’s important for him to feel that he can be an important player for the first XI.

“Everything started with him when I was watching Jayson Molumby play in one of the international games. The fact that I was watching him in Portugal last year on loan too allowed us to think that maybe he could be one of the possibilities to take.”

West Brom’s summer plans

Obviously, Albion’s summer plans are largely going to depend on whether they win promotion to the Premier League, but either way you would expect them to try and move for Johnston.

There will be excitement about what the future holds under new owner Shilen Patel, and it will be interesting to see what business gets done.

From Johnston’s perspective, the player is clearly enjoying his time with West Brom, and the fact Brendan Rodgers allowed him to leave in January suggests he is going to struggle for game time in the future. Celtic’s wingers this season are struggling, and it’s an area they must improve in the summer, so Johnston is likely to be up for sale.

Perhaps the biggest issue for Albion is Johnston’s form could put him on the radar of many other clubs, as his form in recent weeks has been superb.

But, all that talk can wait, as the winger will be concentrating on helping Albion to promotion and making big contributions along the way.