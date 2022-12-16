Carlos Corberan issues update on West Brom trio ahead of Rotherham showdown

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Grady Diangana and Kyle Bartley have returned to training ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Rotherham United at The Hawthorns.

Diangana and Bartley both missed Albion’s trip to the Stadium of Light earlier this week.

Bartley was unavailable for this clash due to a quad injury while Diangana was unavailable for selection due to illness.

Whereas this particular duo could potentially play a part in Albion’s meeting with the Millers, this particular fixture will come too soon for Semi Ajayi.

The defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since August.

Having recovered from an ankle injury, Ajayi recently suffered a separate injury setback as he picked up an issue with his shoulder.

West Brom will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with the Millers as they have won their last four league games.

Ahead of this fixture, Corberan has shared an update on Bartley, Diangana and Ajayi.

Speaking to West Brom’s official website about this trio, Corberan said: “We’re in a better shape because the only player we are going to be missing this weekend is Semi Ajayi.

“Against Sunderland we had a few more injuries, but this week it’s just Ajayi who is out.

“Unfortunately he just couldn’t recover in time and needs a little bit longer to get back.

“Kyle Bartley was training again with the group on Thursday and that’s the case for Grady Diangana too.

“He didn’t feel very well, but he has returned to feeling normal and has been training.”

The Verdict

This a relatively encouraging injury bulletin as Diangana and Bartley could both make their return to action this weekend.

Bartley has stepped up his performance levels following the arrival of Corberan and helped his side claim clean-sheets against Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

Diangana meanwhile will be keen to force his way back into Albion’s starting eleven after being utilised as a substitute in his side’s triumph over the Potters.

As for Ajayi, West Brom may find it beneficial to ease him back into action when he is fit enough to feature again as they will not want him to suffer another frustrating setback.