West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that the ankle injury sustained by Okay Yokuslu is more complicated than what was first expected when the midfielder picked up this issue.

Yokuslu has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for Albion's last three league fixtures as a result of this problem.

In the absence of the Turkey international, the Baggies suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Rotherham United before being forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Albion made a welcome return to winning ways last weekend in their clash with Stoke City.

A brace from Jayson Molumby secured all three points for West Brom at the bet365 Stadium.

As a result of this victory, West Brom managed to move within striking distance of the play-off places in the Championship.

The Baggies will be determined to back up their win over Stoke by picking up a positive result in this evening's clash with Blackpool.

What has Carlos Corberan had to say about Okay Yokuslu's injury?

Ahead of tonight's game, Corberan has issued an update on Yokuslu's injury.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan said: "I don’t know what will be the progress of the injuries because with Okay you are always waiting for the next one (game).

"But at the end when we give it the last step it is not working well because what it looks like is the injury is more difficult than what we expected at the beginning.

"It affects one part of the ankle that is difficult or takes time to fix, we know how important Okay is for us but I don’t know the availability so far."

Will West Brom be able to secure three points against Blackpool if Yokuslu is not ready to return?

With there being doubts regarding whether Yokuslu will be okay to make his return to action, it would not be at all surprising if he is forced to watch on from the sidelines tonight.

Not being able to call upon the services of the midfielder will be a disadvantage for West Brom as he has managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.15 in the Championship this season and is undoubtedly a key member of their squad.

However, when you consider that Molumby managed to produce a superb individual display in the absence of Yokuslu last weekend, there is every chance that the Republic of Ireland international will go on to help the Baggies secure a crucial win over Blackpool while Yokuslu continues to recover from injury.

Providing that Albion secure a win at Bloomfield Road, they could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in the closing stages of the season.