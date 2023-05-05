West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Jed Wallace and Jayson Molumby have both missed training this week.

Wallace has recently been playing with pain in his knee while Molumby has been nursing a groin injury that he suffered while representing the Republic of Ireland on international duty.

Instead of taking a risk on these two players in training, Corberan has given them time to rest in the hope that they will both be fit enough to feature against Swansea City on Monday.

West Brom could potentially secure a place in the play-offs on the final day of the season if they beat the Swans and results elsewhere go their way.

In order to finish above Millwall, who are sixth in the Championship standings, Albion will need to secure maximum points in their meeting with Swansea and hope that the Lions suffer a defeat, or are held to a draw by Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom will also need Sunderland to slip up in their meeting with Preston North End in order to clinch a top-six finish.

While Albion could still theoretically finish above Coventry City, they will need to win their game and hope that the Sky Blues suffer a heavy defeat to Middlesbrough as they have an inferior goal difference (+7 compared to Coventry's +12).

What has West Brom boss Carlos Corberan said about Jed Wallace and Jayson Molumby?

Ahead of the club's clash with Swansea, Corberan revealed that neither Wallace and Molumby have participated in training this week.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Albion boss said: "First of all, players like Molumby and Wallace haven't trained yet.

"After the effort they made – Wallace in the last games has played with a pain in the knee.

"You don't have time to recover – you have to compete

"If you see the GPS values of him, you see the values of someone who is a physical machine.

"Players like Molumby are playing with the team after reducing the time of his injury (absence).

"He was playing with a small injury in games, and without training.

"This week, in some point, you suffer the consequences of the excess of the demanding by some players who have been helping the team.

"At the same time, the fact we have nine days allow us to manage the players and give them exactly what they need.

"It's Thursday and the last game was Saturday, so imagine how many days they've needed to recover to make sure they arrive in good condition."

Could Molumby and Wallace inspire West Brom to victory if they are fit enough to feature against Swansea?

When you consider that Molumby and Wallace have both managed to establish themselves as key members of West Brom's squad this season, they will both fancy their chances of helping their side claim a crucial victory over Swansea on Monday if they are fit enough to feature.

Wallace has managed to provide 14 direct goal contributions for Albion in the Championship this season and scored the winner for his side in their recent showdown with Norwich City.

As for Molumby, he has been directly involved in eight goals for his side this season and recently netted a vital brace in their victory over Stoke City.