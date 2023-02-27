Carlos Corberan issues update on influential West Brom figure ahead of upcoming clash with Hull

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has revealed that Erik Pieters picked up an issue with his knee during the club’s meeting with Middlesbrough last weekend.

Pieters was selected to start against Boro and was withdrawn in the second-half of this fixture due to this aforementioned injury.

Semi Ajayi was brought on as Pieters’ replacement.

West Brom managed to seal all three points at The Hawthorns in this particular fixture thanks to a brace from Daryl Dike.

The Baggies will be looking to back up this impressive display by securing a positive result in their meeting with Hull City on Friday.

Currently five points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship standings, West Brom know that they will need to pick up victories on a regular basis if they are to extend their season past the regular 46 game mark in May.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming trip to the MKM Stadium, Corberan has offered an update on Pieters.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the Albion boss said: “He was feeling something in the knee, something I don’t know, that didn’t allow him to keep playing.

“But he was a player who reacted in a good way after the previous performance.”

The Verdict

West Brom will be hoping that Pieters’ injury does not turn out to be too serious as the 34-year-old has managed to form a good partnership with Dara O’Shea in the heart of defence this season.

In the 23 league games that Pieters has participated in during the current term, the Dutchman has made 1.4 interceptions and 3.3 clearances per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69 in the Championship, the influential defender will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for West Brom when he is fit enough to feature again.

If Pieters is not available for selection on Friday, Corberan is likely to turn to Ajayi for inspiration at the MKM Stadium.

After missing a chunk of action due to an ankle injury earlier this season, Ajayi has featured on six occasions for West Brom in all competitions since the turn of the year.