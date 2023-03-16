West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Daryl Dike was substituted in the second-half of last night's meeting with Cardiff City due to fatigue.

Dike started his fifth consecutive game for the Baggies yesterday and opened the scoring for his side in the 17th minute.

The United States international slotted an effort past Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Jed Wallace's cross.

Following the break, Dike was replaced by Adam Reach.

Shortly after this substitution, the Bluebirds levelled proceedings at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Sory Kaba headed home from Ryan Wintle's pinpoint delivery.

Reach then had a goal disallowed for offside after John Swift's initial effort was parried by Allsop.

Josh Griffiths denied Jaden Philogene from netting what would have been a winning goal for Cardiff while Wallace failed to hit the target in the closing stages of this fixture for West Brom.

Currently five points adrift of the play-offs, West Brom are set to resume their Championship campaign next month when they host Millwall at The Hawthorns.

After his side's meeting with Cardiff, Corberan shared an update on Dike's situation.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan said: "I was watching him fatigued - just fatigue for me in some point of the game.

"I was watching him struggle to keep the ball or to compete or even to press, at the same time we didn't want to push Thomas-Asante too much because we have some advice from the medical perspective that don't allow us to give him more minutes.

"In this moment I was thinking that with the energy of Reach in the middle, with Swift and Wallace up front we could manage better the minutes, but it's true at the end if we would've played 10 minutes more how we did in the last 12 or 15 minutes it would have been enough to achieve something else."

The Verdict

West Brom fans may have been fearing the worst after seeing Dike being withdrawn at this stage of last night's game.

However, instead of suffering an injury setback, the 22-year-old was taken off due to fatigue which is understandable given that he has played plenty of football this month.

Providing that the forward emerges unscathed from the USA's Nations League clashes with Grenada and El Salvador, he will be confident in his ability to help Albion launch a final push for a play-off place.

Since the turn of the year, Dike has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions for West Brom in the Championship and is clearly starting to make strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Corberan.