Carlos Corberan issues transfer stance on key Huddersfield Town man amid Leeds United links

Leeds United are rumoured to have been keen on a deal to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

O’Brien has been with the Terriers since coming through the club’s academy system, and has gone on to make 82 senior appearances for the club over the years, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll remain with Carlos Corberan’s side for much longer.

A move to Elland Road with Leeds United could be a tempting proposition for the midfielder as well, with the Whites finishing last year’s campaign ninth in the Premier League table last term.

Speaking in a post-match press-conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) after their win on penalties over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon, Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan admitted that he’s keen to keep O’Brien at the John Smith’s Stadium, whilst also labelling him as a ‘fantastic player’.

“I understand that there is speculation around Lewis, he is a fantastic player. We want to keep Lewis at the club.”

O’Brien and his Huddersfield Town team-mates are set to take on Derby County in their opening league match of the 2021/22 campaign, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams.

What was the score when Huddersfield Town last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What the score did Huddersfield record the last time they played a competitive match at The John Smith's Stadium? 1-1 draw 2-0 win 3-1 defeat 1-0 win

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether Huddersfield can keep hold of O’Brien.

The midfielder has really impressed me in recent seasons with the Terriers, and he’d be more than deserving of a move to the Premier League with Leeds United.

You can understand why Marcelo Bielsa’s side are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign O’Brien, and at the age of (), it could be a smart investment in the long-term.

Huddersfield’s resolve will be tested if Leeds are to submit a formal offer for him this summer, and it’ll be interesting to see what valuation the Yorkshire-based side have of the 22-year-old.