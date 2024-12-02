Carlos Corberan has responded to criticism from West Brom supporters after the team’s 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

Karlan Grant gave the Baggies an early lead with a 13th minute strike before Emil Riis bagged an equaliser in the opening stages of the second half.

The result means Albion have now drawn 10 of their opening 18 fixtures, winning only six times.

Many West Brom supporters in the away end were critical of Corberan’s substitutions in the aftermath of the draw at Deepdale, which saw key attacking players like Josh Maja, Tom Fellows and Uros Racic taken off as they chased a victory in the closing stages.

West Brom's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Preston North End (A) 1-1 Sunderland (A) 0-0 Norwich City (H) 2-2 Hull City (A) 2-1 win Burnley (H) 0-0

Corberan responds to West Brom criticism

Corberan has acknowledged the frustration of West Brom supporters, but defended his substitution decisions in the draw against Preston.

He has claimed that these calls lie at his feet, suggesting that he had faith in the players he brought on to get a result from the game in the end.

"I think they are the right decisions," said Corberan, via Birmingham Live.

"I can understand the frustrations of the people, but when you see that you have good possibilities on the bench and the energy that you need to compete again [you have to make these calls].

Corberan admits Preston surprise

Corberan also admitted that he was caught off guard by the Lilywhites’ tactical decisions, which led to a disappointing start to the second half in which Paul Heckingbottom’s side struck an equalising goal.

“[Preston] were less aggressive than we expected,” he added.

"We were managing the game well.

“We used the advantages that they were giving to us because they were less aggressive.

"The second half was a totally different game where they were much better than us in the first 10-15 minutes.

"In the last 20 minutes of the second half, with everything that happened, I think we found the right competitiveness and right level to perform, but it was not enough to win the game.”

West Brom now sit seventh in the Championship table after 18 games, two points behind Watford in sixth.

Corberan’s side can’t keep dropping silly points this consistently

To have drawn 10 of their opening 18 games and still be seventh shows this is a team that should be competing further up the table.

They are hard to beat, losing just twice all season, but simply cannot convert good performances into good points.

Taking a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute at Deepdale and comfortably controlling the first half should’ve seen them take home all three points.

But instead, they have once again dropped points, and taking off the likes of Maja while chasing a win is always likely to draw the ire of supporters.