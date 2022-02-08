Carlos Corberan issues Pipa update ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Preston

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that although Pipa is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Preston North End due to injury, his current issue is not believed to be too serious.

The right-back was substituted during the first-half of last Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Barnsley after picking up a knock in this fixture.

Corberan brought on Ollie Turton as Pipa’s replacement as his side went on to secure a 1-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pipa has experienced a frustrating campaign to date as he missed a considerable chunk of action last year as a result of a groin injury.

Since recovering from this problem, the Spaniard has made six appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, Huddersfield will be looking to bolster their play-off credentials by securing all three points in their meeting with Preston on Wednesday.

Ahead of this showdown, Corberan has shared an injury update on Pipa.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Huddersfield’s official Twitter account) about the defender, Corberan said: “Pipa felt an injury and so yesterday he had a scan.

“The result is positive, so we are not going to miss him for very long.

“As soon as his symptoms stop he can return to training with the group.

“He won’t be available to play against Preston.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Huddersfield as they would have been fearing the worst on Saturday due to Pipa’s recent injury history.

With the defender likely to make his return to action in the not too distant future, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to replicate the form that he illustrated during the previous campaign at Championship level.

Pipa recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.72 at this level which was only bettered by five of his team-mates.

In the absence of Pipa, Corberan may opt to turn to Turton for inspiration tomorrow as the Terriers look to secure a positive result at Deepdale.