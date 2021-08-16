Carlos Corberan issues Lewis O’Brien update pre-Preston as Huddersfield/Leeds United transfer saga continues

Lewis O’Brien may feature in Huddersfield Town’s hosting of fellow bottom three side Preston North End on Tuesday evening, Carlos Corberan was quoted on the club’s Twitter account this afternoon.

The 22-year-old has been subject to interest from Leeds United and Crystal Palace in the last week, it will be interesting to see how much he is involved in the fixture and also what kind of mindset he is in, if given an opportunity.

Corberan said: “All the players from Saturday are still available. Lewis O’Brien, Lee Nicholls and Danel Sinani will all be available too.”

🗣 Carlos Corberán: "All the players from Saturday are still available. "Lewis O'Brien, Lee Nicholls and Danel Sinani will all be available too."#htafc pic.twitter.com/DIp7yWlHXX — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 16, 2021

This is extremely good news for Terriers’ fans who will be desperate for their side to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Preston North End too have had their troubles and are one of only two teams in the division to lose both of their opening two matches.

The situation around O’Brien is a little peculiar in the sense that it seems highly likely that he will leave the club in this window, the lure of a Championship relegation battle against a chance to play in the Premier League is a bit of a mismatch.

Therefore, there is a chance that Corberan is bringing him back into consideration purely due to his desperation to get a win on the board. O’Brien could play a key role in doing that on a one game basis before riding off into the sunset.

The Verdict

It is a smart move in the press today for Corberan to strike the Lewis O’Brien note, sending a positive message to the Terriers’ fans, and increasing optimism for their hosting of the Lilywhites.

Lee Nicholls could also replace Ryan Schofield between the sticks and paint a more composed picture behind the defensive line.

There could also be some mind games going on here, does Frankie McAvoy need to brief his players or spend some time preparing for O’Brien to start in midfield on Tuesday evening?

It seems likely that this could be a parting gift and the 22-year-old’s last appearance at the John Smith’s Stadium for some time but it speaks to the character of the player that he is available for the club when they so desperately need him.

