Carlos Corberan issues Huddersfield Town team news update ahead of Peterborough clash

Tom Lees, Pipa and Tino Anjorin are all hoping to make a return to the Huddersfield Town line up this week.

The trio all missed the side’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City at the weekend as a precaution as they all look to return from injury.

Lees missed the game due to a knock to the head, which Carlos Corberan has now confirmed was not a concussion.

Pipa was also not played as the Terriers didn’t want to risk further injury to the Spanish full back.

Anjorin has been unavailable since making his deadline day move to the club from Chelsea until the end of the season.

But Corberan is hopeful that all three players will feature in what is sure to be a busy week for the club.

“After the situation where [Lees] received a cut on the front of the head…he didn’t have a concussion so he’s going to be available for the next game, but he was feeling that it was going to be very difficult to head the ball,” said Corberan, via the Yorkshire Post.

“In a game where we were going to have a lot of aerials, the best decision was to protect him and play with [Levi] Colwill.

“The recovery of Pipa has been excellent. He was training yesterday but it was not enough to be ready to help the team, but I think the normal situation is that he should complete a normal week next week and he is going to be available for the next game.

“Next week Tino is going to start training normally with the group and this is another bit of fantastic news, because for me the more players we add now to the squad, the more strong we can be to face every single game.”

Huddersfield are in action next against Peterborough United on Friday, before they host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Fifth Round on the following Monday.

Corberan’s side were briefly in the automatic promotion places last weekend, before Bournemouth completed their comeback win over Stoke City.

Instead, Huddersfield have to settle for currently sitting in third place in the Championship after they extended their unbeaten run to 18 games.

The Verdict

Saving all three players as a precaution worked out wonderfully given the comfort with which the side beat Birmingham City.

There is plenty of anticipation building around the arrival of Anjorin so it will be exciting to get a look at the Chelsea prospect in the coming days.

Lees and Pipa have both been integral players to the side this season so it will make for a big boost that they are set to return so soon.

This is exactly the news that the side needed as it looks to extend its impressive run of form and challenge for automatic promotion.