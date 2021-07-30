Carlos Corberan issues Huddersfield Town injury update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Unlike most other Football League clubs, Huddersfield Town’s season starts this weekend as they face Sheffield Wednesday in round one of the Carabao Cup.

It is one of two fixtures, along with AFC Bournemouth against MK Dons, that are being played earlier than the rest of the games which are due to take place starting on August 10, and it means that Terriers fans will get to see their new signings in action for the first time in a competitive environment.

The Terriers have been active in the transfer market, signing the likes of Ollie Turton, Matty Pearson, Lee Nicholls and there’s been a return for former favourite Jordan Rhodes on a three-year deal.

Rhodes could go up against his former club at Hillsborough on Sunday, and it seems as though all the fresh additions are fit and ready to go.

A number of last season’s squad will seemingly not make it for the all-Yorkshire clash though, specifically Aaron Rowe and Rolando Aarons, who have foot and knee injuries respectively according to Corberan, per FLW’s Alfie Burns.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Fraizer Campbell have also been following COVID-19 protocols so are unlikely to feature, but the main miss may very well be Spanish full-back Pipa, who is being rested to recover from a groin injury, per FLW’s Burns, with new addition Turton expected to play in his place.

The Verdict

That is a sizeable number of players to be without for the first game of the season, but Huddersfield’s transfer business should ensure that they are well covered for the season opener.

Against a team that will fancy themselves to do very well in League One this coming season, the Terriers face a stiff test and even though the Championship is the club’s priority, a good cup run and especially a win against Wednesday will breed confidence going into their league opener on August 7.

Corberan and co did struggle towards the end of last season though so they have a point to prove, but with a refreshed squad both in terms of fitness and personnel they could be set for a better campaign than the last.