West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that upon his arrival at The Hawthorns earlier this season, he was not actively looking at guiding the club to a push for the play-offs.

Drafted in as a replacement for Steve Bruce in October, Corberan has managed to transform Albion's fortunes during his time in charge of the club.

West Brom were in the relegation zone when Corberan was handed over the reins and are now in contention for a top-six finish heading into the final day of the season.

Having guided his side to 16 victories in the Championship this season, the Spaniard will be hoping to oversee another triumph on Monday when his side head to Wales to face Swansea City.

What do West Brom need to secure a top-six finish in the Championship?

West Brom are two points adrift of the play-off places, and thus will need to beat the Swans in order to have a chance of securing a top-six finish.

Millwall and Sunderland will both have to slip up in their remaining fixtures in order for the Baggies to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark.

Albion could also move above Coventry City (5th) in the standings if they win and Mark Robins' side suffer a heavy defeat to Middlesbrough.

What has Carlos Corberan had to say regarding West Brom's push for the play-offs?

Ahead of the club's meeting with Swansea, Corberan has made an honest play-off admission.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Albion boss said: "We have one game more, with three points in front of us, a very challenging three points because I know Swansea very well, but with possibilities in life – the players for me are an example, when you have just a 0.001per cent option to fight for something, you need to, and now we arrive with possibilities to give our best to put West Bromwich in the highest position we can put.”

Asked whether he was thinking that a push for the play-offs was possible when he arrived, Corberan added: "I was not thinking a lot about this, to be honest, I was thinking to recover the competitive level of the team.

"Especially after the first defeat, the doubts can increase in the squad, I tried to decrease the doubts and increase the belief in themselves and increase their commitment with responsibilities, with the behaviours that you need to do in the pitch.

"That’s what the team was doing, I didn’t see any game where we didn’t try.

"When we didn’t achieve results it was because we weren’t good enough in the game."