Carlos Corberan has opened up on West Brom’s transfer activity amid financial difficulties impacting the club.

West Brom are currently not in a position to splash the cash this summer after failing to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies finished ninth under the Spaniard last season, with Corberan unable to steer the team into the play-offs after replacing Steve Bruce midway through the campaign.

The summer transfer window has not got off to the best of starts at the Hawthorns either, with Dara O’Shea having been sold to Burnley in a deal worth a reported £7 million.

What has Carlos Corberan said about West Brom’s transfer plans?

Corberan remains realistic over what the club can achieve in the transfer window, and has acknowledged that things won’t be easy this summer.

However, the Baggies boss believes that the current circumstances only makes him more motivated to achieve success with this team.

“We need to adapt to the situation of the club,” said Corberan, via the club’s YouTube channel.

“The situation of the club right now is different to the situation of the club of the previous year and different to the situation of the club of even the year before.

“So, we need to see the most important thing is to know what are our financial possibilities.

“Because, depending on the financials, you are going to be in one market or another market.

“So, some of the priorities, as I understand the situation, some of the priorities of the club right now is to make some transfers to have the possibility to add a different profile of players.

“The first one, for example, has been [the sale of] Dara O’Shea, who has been an important player, but I understand that these things are going to happen.

“Some of the players that have been part of the club during previous seasons are not going to stay for the next one, and some of the players that we didn’t know will be part of this amazing club.

“These types of situations are always going to happen.

“And everything depends always on the financial possibilities, that the club has always been honest with me and this is a thing I really appreciate.

“The fact that the financial possibilities are different just increases our challenge, just increases our motivation to create a competitive squad and this is what everyone in this club, the fans, the staff and the players want.”

West Brom finished three points adrift of the play-off places last season, so will be aiming to go one step further in their push for promotion over the next 12 months.

Corberan has made himself a fan favourite among Albion supporters following the impact he has had since joining the club.

What can we expect from West Brom in the transfer window?

Now that West Brom have earned a sizable fee for the sale of O’Shea, perhaps the club can start thinking about potential arrivals.

O’Shea’s departure is a big loss, but a move to the Premier League was always going to be difficult for the Baggies to refuse.

Replacing him will be a tough task, but should be a priority for the team this summer.

But other areas of the squad also need improvement, such as in midfield and in attack.