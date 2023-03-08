Carlos Corberan issues glowing verdict of one West Brom man’s performance in win over Wigan

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has paid tribute to midfielder Okay Yokuslu for his performance in the Baggies’ 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Daryl Dike’s 27th minute close range header was enough to secure all three points for Corberan’s side against the struggling Latics at The Hawthorns.

That result has lifted the Baggies to ninth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places with 11 games of the regular season still to be played.

Having returned to the club on a permanent basis back in the summer, Yokuslu has emerged as a key figure in that promotion push from the centre of the park this season.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night at The Hawthorns, and produced a performance that stood out in the eyes of his manager.

Speaking about Yokuslu after that win, Corberan was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: “I think the level of Okay was excellent. For me, he was one of the key players who allowed us to get the three points.

“In attack and defence, he was excellent. One club like West Bromwich must have this profile of player – for me, this is what this club demands – to have players of the right level who can help put the club in the position it needs to be.”

The Verdict

It was certainly another impressive performance from Yokuslu on Tuesday night.

Having got himself up to full fitness, the midfielder has now emerged as one of the most consistently reliable figures in this West Brom side during the current campaign.

As a result, keeping him fit and in form may be crucial to the Baggies’ hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place this season, and judging by these comments, Corberan is well aware of that.

With that in mind, it seems as though bringing him back on a free transfer in the summer, was an excellent piece of business for West Brom to do.