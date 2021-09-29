Carlos Corberan issues fresh Huddersfield Town injury update

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is confident that Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill haven’t picked up serious injuries, despite the pair missing last night’s 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Hogg was absent with an abdominal injury, whilst Colwill missed out due to an ankle issue as Huddersfield recorded a fifth win of the season thanks to an Alex Vallejo goal and Danny Ward brace.

Corberan said: “I don’t think either of them have an important injury, but both weren’t in the right condition to play the game.”

Colwill – an impressive young Chelsea loanee – has missed very little of the season so far and was replaced by Naby Sarr in the heart of defence. Sarr gave away a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Ben Brereton Diaz, leading to Blackburn’s second equaliser of the night, but otherwise produced a solid 90 minutes of football.

“Colwill was feeling something in his ankle,” Corberan continued. “Sarr, for me, played a very serious game (replacing him). We can analyse the action of the penalty, but it was not easy to defend in that moment because we were having to defend with a lot of space between the players.

“Both players that covered for Hoggy and Colwill produced a very good performance and a high contribution to the team’s win.”

Vallejo replaced Hogg in the midfield and opened the scoring on 36 minutes, zipping a shot beyond Thomas Kaminski after good work from Sorba Thomas on the right.

It was a rare start from the Spaniard as he replaced the captain. However, his evening of work was cut short by a knee injury picked up early in the second-half.

Like Hogg and Colwill, Corberan is hoping that the 29-year-old’s setback isn’t serious, highlighting just how important he could be for Huddersfield.

On the severity of Vallejo’s problem, Corberan said: “We don’t know yet, but I hope the problem in his knee isn’t important. He can be a very important player for us.”

Huddersfield round off this latest burst of Championship fixtures on Saturday at Luton Town, before focus turns to October’s international break.

23 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Where is Alex Smithies currently playing? Swansea QPR Cardiff Millwall