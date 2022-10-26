Carlos Corberan issues first words following West Brom head coach appointment

Following his ill-fated stint at Olympiacos head coach, Carlos Corberan wasn’t out of work for too long as West Bromwich Albion have selected him as the man to replace Steve Bruce in the dugout of The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have been without a boss for over two weeks since the hierarchy decided to relieve Bruce of his duties, with his eight-month stint not going as well as expected as he left the Baggies in the Championship relegation zone.

A number of names were linked with the hot-seat, but it was Corberan who owner Lai Guochuan turned towards in a bid to restore the fortunes of Albion, who are struggling to put results together in the league.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 HARVEY BARNES LEICESTER BRENTFORD

Corberan is a coach that knows all about transforming a side, having guided Huddersfield to a third-placed finish in the Championship last season, just 12 months after the Terriers finished in 20th spot in the second tier.

Having taken charge of his first training session as Baggies head coach, Corberan has issued his first words in an interview with the club’s official media team.

“I’m really excited, because I know how big West Bromwich Albion is as a club,” Corberan said.

“It’s a real pleasure to be here and to lead this club and team.

“First of all, every time as a coach I’ve been here I felt something different when you’re playing at The Hawthorns.

“You can feel how big it is, you can feel the fans and how they back the team.

“They make the stadium very difficult to play in, I’ve always had that feeling with West Bromwich Albion and the fans that they have – it’s a really powerful club.

“Secondly, I know the league, I’ve been working for years in the Championship and I think that here we have a group of players that connect very well with the fans and they can make things happen on the pitch.”

The Verdict

Corberan seems to know what is needed to change things at West Brom, and he also knows the size of the club he is working at.

Despite their position in the table currently, West Brom are one of the biggest teams in the Championship with a rich Premier League history, and their fans are quite rightly a demanding bunch.

The first task for the Spaniard is to immediately get the club away from relegation danger, and with a few quick wins that should be doable.

In a more long-term goal, Corberan will also have to get rid of the negative mindset that has no doubt crept into the squad with the recent results, but judging on what he did at Huddersfield last season, he has the acumen to be the right man to do that.