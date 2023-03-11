Carlos Corberan issues encouraging update on West Brom’s Alex Palmer

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has revealed that goalkeeper Alex Palmer could return to training next week, as he continues his recovery from injury.

Having originally started the season as the Baggies’ back up ‘keeper, Palmer quickly established himself as the club’s number one, following Corberan’s appointment in October.

The 26-year-old has made 17 Championship appearances for West Brom this season, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

However, Palmer has not featured for the club since he picked up an ankle injury in training back in January.

Now though, it appears that the goalkeeper could be close to taking the next step in his recovery, provided he comes through some final checks.

Providing an update on the progress Palmer is making in his attempts to get back to full fitness, Corberan told The Express and Star: “Yes (he is training), not with the group, he is working now with Gary, the goalkeeper coach.

“We are going to make some tests today, because he is not going to be involved (against Huddersfield), some tests in kicking the ball.

“Depending on these tests he will be involved in training the next week, or he will wait more. So the last step for him is kicking the ball to see if he feels something or not.”

In Palmer’s absence, Josh Griffiths – who began the season on loan at Portsmouth – has usurped David Button between the posts, and looks set to start again when the Baggies face Huddersfield this afternoon.

The Verdict

This will be a big relief for those of a West Brom persuasion.

While Griffiths has admittedly done a decent job since he took over the role, you do not feel he brings quite the same confidence and certainty to it, that Palmer was offering.

As a result, having the 26-year-old back fit and in contention to play would be something of a boost for West Brom, in terms of securing a more solid base for their push for a play-off place.

With that in mind, you imagine there will be plenty of Baggies fans taking a keen interest in exactly how things go for Palmer over the next few days.