Carlos Corberan issues emotional Huddersfield Town injury update

Huddersfield Town boss, Carlos Corberan, has revealed that it is difficult to see Christopher Schindler playing for the club again this season, which could bring an end to his time at the John Smith’s Stadium altogether.

Schindler picked up a rather serious looking knee injury in 2020’s win over Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith’s Stadium, with recovery from surgery not going as planned and the Huddersfield captain nowhere near to a return at this stage.

Corberan provided a snippet of good injury news yesterday, but was not able to fill fans with belief that Schindler was going to play for Huddersfield again.

The head coach confirmed it is unlikely that fans will see the 30-year-old before the summer, which is when his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium expires, with an exit expected.

Corberan told yesterday’s press conference: “It is very difficult to see him playing for us again this season.

“He has been a big player for us. He was part of the team that got promoted to the Premier League and continued into the Championship with us and we had hoped he would be able to play with us more this season.”

In total, Schindler has made 184 appearances for Huddersfield over his career and, as alluded to by Corberan, contributed greatly to helping the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner.

The centre-back then played over two seasons in the top-flight, before returning to the Championship with the Terriers.

Under Corberan, Schindler has managed 12 appearances in the Championship, with his last outing on December 5th when he first picked up this knee injury against QPR.

The Verdict

This is gutting for all involved.

Schindler will go down as one of the modern greats at the John Smith’s Stadium, having provided some real memorable moments for the football club.

He deserved a huge send off from the supporters when he moved on, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to get that and you’ve got to accept that it looks like his career with Huddersfield is over now.

It’s a great shame.

Thoughts? Let us know!