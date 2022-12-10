Carlos Corberan identifies “advantage” West Brom have over Sunderland ahead of Monday night’s clash

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes the fact his side have had extra time on the training pitch could give them an advantage over Monday evening’s opponents Sunderland, speaking to the Baggies’ media team.

Albion come into this game having won their last three league matches, getting themselves back into shape under new manager Corberan who will be hoping to take them from the bottom end of the table into the promotion mix like Steve Cooper was able to with Nottingham Forest last term.

However, they currently sit in 21st place and with that, they are still in danger at this point despite their good run of form coming into this clash at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s side were in action last weekend as they secured a 3-0 victory over Millwall – and won’t be short of confidence coming into this tie because of this with a superb second-half display blowing Gary Rowett’s men away.

They will feel confident of securing another three points considering their home advantage and the fact they may be sharper than Albion considering they played last weekend.

But Corberan believes his own side has an advantage as they look to secure three points on Wearside.

He said: “Sunderland will try to use their momentum from last weekend when they returned to action and won in front of their own fans to help them on Monday night.

“We want to try and use our advantage of having more time on the training pitch and being able to develop our players.”

The Verdict:

This looks set to be a close game – but the availability of Ross Stewart may be a game-changer – because you could definitely see him coming on as a substitute and causing Albion problems during the latter stages of the game.

Ellis Simms is another player that needs to be kept an eye on because his goals against Birmingham and the Lions will have given him plenty of confidence with others on the pitch including Jack Clarke also able to contribute.

However, the visitors need to be confident in themselves too because on paper, they have one of the strongest squads in the division with the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace able to make a difference.

With the atmosphere improving following Steve Bruce’s departure, that fresh start could give them the tools needed to win a point or three from this game.

A point may not satisfy either team – but a draw could potentially be on the horizon when you consider different factors. A win for either side would be a real statement of intent in their respective quests to be involved in the promotion mix at the end of the season.