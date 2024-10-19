West Brom boss Carlos Corberan was critical of his team for the way they managed the game as they conceded late on to draw at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

The U’s have been impressive, particularly at home, since their return to the second tier, but Albion were on course for an important three points thanks to Karlan Grant’s first-half goal.

However, despite the Baggies having looked comfortable in the second half, Dane Scarlett rescued a point for Oxford in stoppage time, meaning Corberan’s men are now without a win in four.

Carlos Corberan wants better game management from West Brom

And, speaking to the club’s media after the draw, Corberan explained how his side should’ve been better at keeping possession, and restricting Oxford’s chances to get the ball in the box.

“The way we have lost our lead shows that we should have managed the last few minutes of the game better. In the last moments it’s not the moment to take more risks and break the press. It’s the moment to put the ball in the attacking half and find the way to defend yourself by using the ball. You have to keep the ball and not give the opponent the possibility to attack you.

“If you don’t do that, you are giving them the possibility to attack you, put balls in the box and create something. That’s the point we’ll regret. We weren’t able to put the ball in the attacking half and, without creating chances, they’ve won a throw which has given them the possibility to score the goal.

“The players in the dressing room are upset and frustrated. I don’t need to motivate anyone to do better. We know how difficult the Championship is and how every game is a different challenge. To win games, we need to find ways to control more of the details.”

West Brom must be more ruthless in both boxes

This was a hugely frustrating game for Albion, as it looked as though the game was won but the failure to deal with a long throw meant they dropped two points very late on.

This has become a theme recently, with Albion now without a win in four, so they are struggling to get over the line right now.

In fairness to the defence, they have been solid on the whole, but they switched off from the set-play today. Previously, it has been a lack of cutting edge in the final third, such as when they drew 0-0 with Millwall.

So, it’s a collective responsibility, and it will no doubt be annoying Corberan, as it’s not like Albion are getting outplayed or hanging on desperately in games.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Burnley 10 12 21 2 Sunderland 9 10 19 3 Leeds United 10 10 19 4 Sheffield United 10 7 19 5 West Brom 10 6 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 5 18

Instead, it’s about not losing concentration, or showing a more clinical edge up top, as if that had happened, they could be sitting top of the league right now, but the standards have slipped slightly in recent games, and it has proven to be very costly.

Now, all attention will be on the midweek trip to Blackburn as West Brom look to get back on track. It’s sure to be a tough test, with John Eustace’s side on the same points as Albion, and they occupy the final play-off place in the Championship as it stands.