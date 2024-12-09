West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has passionately hit back at claims that his Albion side change to a more defensive style when taking the lead in games.

The Baggies were halted to a 10th draw from their last 11 Championship outings as they squandered an early lead to draw 2-2 with league leaders Sheffield United.

Despite going unbeaten in 11 second tier games, West Brom's only victory in that time came in November against a struggling Hull City side, which has led to Albion dropping further back from the automatic promotion places and sitting narrowly outside the top six.

It’s been a frustrating run for Albion supporters to witness, with Corberan’s men dropping points from winning positions in five of these matches.

Such a barren spell of wins has left sections of the Baggies faithful restless, putting the blame on the Spanish coach for a negative style of play, and that Corberan’s game plan is insistent on defending when hitting the front in matches.

Carlos Corberan defends West Brom tactical approach amid 1 win in 13 matches

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with the Blades, the Spaniard batted away the claims put forward to him and insisted that such an approach has not happened under his watch.

Reported by the Express & Star, Corberan said: "The people can believe you or they cannot believe you - when the results are no good it is difficult to believe in your coach, when the results are excellent everyone thinks you are a genius.

"In no single moment have we changed the game plan when we have scored a goal, there is no possibility for us to change.

"In fact, we pressed after we scored the first goal, we pressed and recovered the ball, we had a finish with Grant when he shot but had Styles and Johnston on the left and could have made a pass.

"Probably, sometimes you make the wrong decisions because you have to show your intention is to score and not to protect the result.

"The best way you have in football to protect the result is to keep doing the things that are helping you win the game. This team, in no single moment, has changed."

West Brom must continue with a proactive approach in order to get results

Despite adopting a more front-footed approach to combat Sheffield United over the weekend, Albion have dropped points from winning positions five times over the last 11 matches, suggesting the team goes into its shell the more a game goes on when possessing a one-goal lead.

The attacking line also has to take responsibility for a mentality shift, with the lack of a clinical edge consistently piling the pressure on the Baggies backline to keep a clean sheet most weeks in order to win three points.

Albion did shoot themselves in the foot by conceding two goals in as many minutes at The Hawthorns on Sunday, suggesting improvement is needed in both boxes to turn such a poor run of form around.

If such a fix can be made quickly, Corberan will be able to repair the fragmented relationship with the supporters that is currently unfolding.