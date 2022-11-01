Carlos Corberan hints how West Brom players have reacted to his intense approach

New West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has claimed that the Baggies squad are “ready to make the necessary things to change the situation” at the Championship club.

Corberan was appointed as Steve Bruce’s permanent replacement last week and suffered defeat in his first game at the helm – with Albion’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield United leaving them bottom of the table with 14 points from 17 games.

It appears the Spaniard has wasted no time implementing his intense approach, with the Express&Star reporting that he has already addressed numerous factors in his short time in charge with what is said to be a forensic attention to detail.

Speaking before the midweek game against Blackpool, Corberan hinted that the West Brom players had reacted well to his new approach, which is believed to include different dietary requirements and a change to training times ahead of early kick-offs.

He told the Express&Star: “What I have found from when I arrived here is one group of players who have the same level of determination as me to achieve.

“They are ready to make the necessary things to change the situation.

“They know the situation, they know the things they can do better. We talk collectively on things we need to correct and things to assist.”

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 18 Who does former West Brom man Claudio Yacob play for now? Newell's Old Boys Boca Juniors River Plate Universitario

The Verdict

Having learned under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, it’s no surprise that Corberan has moved quickly to implement his intense approach.

It could be just what Albion need to help them turn fortunes around after a really poor start to the 2022/23 campaign and that his comments suggest the squad are on board is certainly good news.

We saw at Huddersfield Town that it may take a little time for things to really click under the Spanish coach but when they do, they can be a difficult side to beat.

It was these tweaks to the club’s approach in training and in nutrition, among other things, that helped him take the Terriers from a side battling for survival to the Championship play-off final.