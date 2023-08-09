West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has suggested the Baggies were always likely to act late in the summer transfer window in a hint that there are more deals to be done before the start of September.

In a lengthy rant about the current situation at the Championship club, which has seen just two new players signed in the current window, Corberan emphasised the need for new arrivals at The Hawthorns.

West Brom 2023 summer transfers

The Spaniard will have been hoping to shape his squad in his first summer as Albion boss but ongoing issues concerning the club's ownership has meant that finances are tight and signings have been scarce.

Despite the £8 million sale of Dara O'Shea to Burnley, the Baggies have only signed winger Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton and free agent striker Josh Maja.

In terms of outgoings, Karlan Grant and Zac Ashworth have both been loaned out while Jake Livermore, Kean Bryan, Tom Rogic, and David Button have all been released.

Carlos Corberan's transfer rant

West Brom have endured a disappointing first week of the season - losing 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers in their Championship opener on Saturday and then going out of the Carabao Cup in the first round courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium last week.

Speaking after the game, Corberan was keen to draw focus to the current transfer situation - hinting that there could be new arrivals in the coming weeks as West Brom always knew that they'd likely be operating in the latter part of the window but emphasising how important adding to his squad was.

He told Birmingham Live: "Before we played the game, how I prepare the game, it was with the focus to have as competitive a squad and this is the focus right now, in my mind.

"You can only have that competitive squad when you're focusing on three things.

"The first one is to create a group of, at least, 20 players who are ready to compete in the different competitions that we have. The fact that only two players played in the first XI on Saturday show that we need to add more players to the team, ready to compete at the level the competition demands.

"The second thing is to try and give the same identity to different players in the formation. In the second half I watched the team play with personality and with some of the good ideas we have, but especially with the courage to go for the game and try to change the result.

"The third aspect is the adaptability of the squad, and to increase it, to face the game in different ways. The fact today we changed the shape, for me the team was managing well the shape, allowed me to feel as though we will have the versatility we need to achieve what we want to achieve this season.

"We know the market is open and we knew that our market would be more used at the end of the market, or our squad would be seen at the end of the market. Still the market is there but, as I always say, we need to approach the market with the possibilities of the club in mind.

"There are still players that are not yet with us, for example Maja - the striker we have at the club and we still can't yet use. The club still has to grow in terms of players, and in terms of behaviours and in terms of adaption for the possibilities that new players are going to give us.

"I always say as a coach you want to have the players as quick as you can, but I need to adapt to the possibilities we have as a club, so (it's) the one part of patience we need to have as a club to build a squad we want. Every club is going to manage the timing in a different way.

"We are still having the conversations with the club to see what things can happen with things we can approach, how we can approach the market, so still for me it's work to do with our communication and co-ordination with the club, but it all depends about our financial possibilities.

"We need to develop as a team - especially to avoid the losing a ball that we have conceded a lot of goals and we still need to fix the team, for me, to balance better the squad because for me it's important to have two players in each position to have a more competitive squad. For me today was open as an option for some places who were showing a good level."

When is West Brom's next game?

West Brom are back at The Hawthorns on Saturday for their first home game of the season as Corberan's side host Swansea City in the Championship.

Swansea drew their opener against Birmingham City courtesy of Jerry Yates' debut goal.