Highlights West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan suggests that Caleb Taylor could be sent out on loan to aid his development.

Taylor is a talented centre-back who caught Corberan's eye during pre-season and had an impressive loan spell at Cheltenham Town.

Corberan emphasizes the need for Taylor to grow and adapt as a player, while acknowledging that plans can change and a loan move could be beneficial.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has hinted that Caleb Taylor could be the next player to leave The Hawthorns and confirmed that he has spoken to him about why it would be beneficial.

Midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman became the latest player to leave the Baggies yesterday, when he signed on loan for Bristol City with a £1.3m option to buy, and Corberan has suggested that while he rates Taylor highly, a temporary move away from the Championship club could do him well.

Who is Caleb Taylor?

The 20-year-old centre-back is a product of the Albion academy system and caught Corberan's eye during pre-season on the back of an impressive 2022/23 campaign with Cheltenham Town.

Taylor joined the League One side on a season-long loan move last summer and was a regular fixture for the Robins - featuring 49 times in total and performing well as part of both a back three and a back four.

The defender started on the right side of the back three and played all 90 minutes of West Brom's 2-1 defeat to Stoke City in the first round of the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

Taylor is under contract at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025, which means Albion may have a decision to make on his future at the end of the current campaign.

Carlos Corberan on Caleb Taylor's future

The youngster has not been named in any of the three Championship matchday squads that Corberan has named this season and the Albion boss has now hinted that he could be sent out on loan while revealed he had spoken to Taylor about what may be best for him.

He said: "Caleb is a player who I am very, very pleased to have as a player at the club, because he is a centre-back who has a lot of talent and he will undoubtedly be an important centre-back for West Bromwich.

"When you talk about the future, I am watching him as an important player for West Bromwich. One thing that needs to happen in the meantime is that he needs to grow and progress as a player.

"He is still a young player and growing as a player. It means that where he is right now and what he needs to be, still there is a gap for growing. This is normal with every young player. What I like about him is that he is a player who has the skills to close this gap. After, we need to analyse where he arrives from.

"He played games in League One, with self-demanding and he has been playing as a centre-back in a three. This is 100% of his minutes in League One. It means he's not ready to play four? No, he has been playing all pre-season in a four, but he needs some time to adapt to the habits of playing in a four. The habits of playing in a four or a five are totally different.

"He arrived with some habits and behaviours which are different from what we try to do in the Championship, because League One is a totally different competition. If you watch the games, they're totally different, the qualities, the speed, totally different. There is a gap to grow as a player and an adaption.

"The question is where can the player grow more? By staying here and learning the ideas in training and watching him grow into the competition - something I cannot guarantee to him or any single player.

"I was talking to him about this. When I arrived at the club, my first XI centre-backs were Bartley on the right, O'Shea on the left. I decided to go with that. When we worked on the detail of this, Bartley got injured. I decided the one who could make a couple with Dara would be Ajayi. Before the first game with this couple, Ajayi got injured.

"We moved Pieters, who was the third choice centre back on the left, and look how many games we played with Dara and Pieters. In life, the plans don't always exist. What we expect doesn't always happen. Why am I telling you this? I don't know what will happen here.

"What will happen is that here, Taylor will get some ideas. Probably out of here he will get some minutes that, right now, I cannot guarantee here. It's true that any minutes he might play out of here that he is going to play will be similar to last year, because 90% of League One teams play with a five, but here we can manage him in a different way. That's why I need to make a decision.

"We need to see what happens in the market. He is a player that I like. I cannot yet say that he needs to go on loan. The last year, I made a decision to bring Griffiths back as a third keeper, to start to help him with the ideas we had. In the end, he was playing games. These plans change."