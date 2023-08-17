Highlights West Bromwich Albion's manager, Carlos Corberan, emphasizes the importance of confidence and strength in set-piece situations to prevent conceding goals.

The team's defensive weaknesses were exposed in the final 15 minutes against Swansea City, leading to the loss of their 3-0 lead.

West Brom is actively seeking a central defender before the transfer deadline, with Millwall's Jake Cooper being a potential target due to his defensive capabilities and attacking threat.

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has insisted his players need to be “confident and strong” in set-piece situations to avoid leaking more goals.

The Baggies have conceded two goals in each of their first three competitive fixtures and their defensive weaknesses were exposed in a frantic final 15 minutes against Swansea City.

Albion looked to be in cruise control as they led 3-0 in the 64th minute, as John Swift’s assured penalty had the home faithful comfortably enjoying their side’s first three points of the new EFL Championship campaign.

However, after the substitution of midfielder Okay Yokuslu, the hosts lost the balance and protection which was offered by the Turkish international to the back five, which resulted in the team conceding more set-pieces and subsequently, more goals as the visitors rallied.

Swansea defender Harry Darling powered in his header from the edge of the box from a corner and Corberan’s men were stunned.

Soon after, Darnell Furlong conceded a needless corner and Darling was a menace again, ghosting in for a free header, which was recycled into a packed six-yard box and scrambled over the line from close-range by Nathan Wood.

Despite the anxiety around The Hawthorns during a lengthy amount of stoppage time, West Brom hung on for their first win of the new season, but the gloss had certainly been taken off the performance with the poor defending on show.

What has Carlos Corberan said?

Speaking to the Express & Star Corberan said: “For me on Saturday we were poor on set-pieces, as soon as we conceded the first goal...we need to be confidence and strong in these situations.

"We need to analyse why we conceded the number of set-pieces we did, was it because we didn’t attack well enough or defend well enough?

“It has to be one of the two. We will find the way to improve the team.”

After an opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers with a back four, the 40-year-old boss elected Erik Pieters to come into the side, partnering Cedric Kipre and Semi Ajayi in a back three.

And Corberan believes the move helped the latter central defender, with the former Rotherham United man netting Albion’s first home goal of the season.

He added: “The fact we played in a three helped him more because if you analyse his career in West Bromwich you will see he has played more in a three than in two.”

Are West Brom in the market for a central defender?

Despite the financial insecurities that surround the West Midlands outfit, the Baggies are keen to bring more numbers in before the 1st September deadline, with the defensive area a key position.

According to Football Insider, West Brom have joined Rangers and Leeds United in the pursuit of Millwall defender Jake Cooper.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in Southeast London with multiple clubs looking to prize him away on a cut-price fee.

He has impressed at Millwall since joining the club permanently from Reading in 2017 and was instrumental in the Lions’ push for the play-offs last season, as they narrowly missed out on the final day.

Albion sold their club captain Dara O’Shea to Premier League side Burnley to raise funds as they are no longer in receipt of parachute payments from the Premier League, but are in desperate need of a replacement to solidify the backline.

If Carlos Corberan could lure the Bracknell-born ace to The Hawthorns, they would strike a fine balance between his defensive capabilities and his attacking threat, with Cooper registering 22 goals and 17 assists in a five-year spell at The Den.