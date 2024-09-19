Carlos Corberan has praised Tom Fellows for his professional attitude amid speculation over his West Brom future.

It was reported by Football Insider during the summer transfer window that the likes of Everton were interested in signing the forward.

It was claimed that an offer of £8 million had been submitted by the Toffees, but the Baggies had priced the Premier League team out of a move.

Ipswich Town and Southampton were also mentioned as interested parties, but a deal failed to materialise.

Fellows has started all of West Brom’s first five league games so far, with the team currently sitting top of the Championship table (all stats from Fbref).

Corberan highlights key Fellows trait

Corberan has praised the mentality of Fellows for his ability to tune out all the noise surrounding his future at West Brom.

He believes his recent performances will only generate more interest, so it’s important for him to keep focusing on just improving as a player.

"When a player performs well, it's something that can only be a positive," said Corberan, via Birmingham Live.

"It's true that might mean more interest.

“It's important, especially for young players, to have the right mentality.

“Tom Fellows has the right mentality to know where he is and that in football to understand, when we do things well, we'll be talking a lot about very good things.

"If in three years he isn't getting the assists, it's a different thing.

“If a striker scores goals, we talk about the goals.

“After, if he's injured and four months later we might talk about the fact he hasn't scored any goals, and he was out injured for three and a half of those months.

“We know how football is.

"Especially the younger players, it's important to have the right mentality.

“I like the mentality of Tom Fellows, because he is not affected by the noise around football.

“He needs to be just focused on growing as a player.

“There are things he can still do better to be the best player he can be.”

West Brom league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 5 +7 13 2 Sunderland 5 +8 12 3 Blackburn Rovers 5 +6 11 4 Burnley 5 +8 10 5 Watford 5 +4 10 6 Sheffield United* 5 +5 9 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

West Brom have made a great start to the new season, with Fellows’ performances playing an important role.

The 21-year-old has managed four assists from five appearances, proving key to their rise to top spot.

The Baggies have won four and drawn one, leading Sunderland in second by one point.

Next up for West Brom is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on 21 September in a 3pm kick-off.

Fellows has moved on from transfer interest extremely well

How players react to transfer interest from a higher division can offer a great insight into their professionalism and their attitude.

Fellows has shown that he can set aside whatever is happening off the pitch to focus on playing at his best for the team.

That’s a great sign of his potential as a player, and his electric start to the season is a sign of why he generated such interest.

If he can keep performing at this level, and continue providing such a strong attacking threat, then it will surely only lead to more clubs considering a move for him in the future.