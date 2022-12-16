Carlos Corberan heaps praise on West Brom individual after recent winning run

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has praised the professionalism and attitude of Jake Livermore after he lost his place in the XI.

The Spaniard started the midfielder in his first game in charge, which Albion lost to Sheffield United, but he has made just one late substitute appearance since, with the Baggies on a four-game winning streak.

Therefore, the 33-year-old is sure to start on the bench as Rotherham visit The Hawthorns but Corberan told Birmingham Live that he has been delighted with how Livermore has reacted.

“The love he has for this club, and the level of professionalism that he has, the professional that he is, is too high. These things, you don’t achieve, what he has achieved in his career, if you aren’t someone who is very special.

“In some moments the players need to understand that the manager must make a decision on what the team needs. I would like to involve everyone, because I know how important he is. He is always training so hard so that when the team needs, he will be ready to compete.”

The verdict

This portrays Livermore in a very positive way and whilst fans have criticised his performances over the years, he is clearly a valuable member of the squad in terms of his influence.

Given his age and what he has seen in the game, that’s how Livermore should be and it proves that even if he isn’t playing he can help the group.

Of course, he will want to force his way back into the XI but he is clearly someone that Corberan values which is important.

