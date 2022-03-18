Carlos Corberan gives verdict on “special” Huddersfield Town player

Huddersfield have defied the odds so far this season, soaring into promotion contention and looking as though they could end up back in the Premier League next season.

The Terriers were tipped to finish towards the bottom half of the division but have instead performed exceptionally and ended up within the top six in the second tier.

One player who has continued to stand out – wherever Huddersfield have been in the league – has been Lewis O’Brien and his boss Carlos Corberan has now heaped the praise on him, calling him a ‘special’ player to Yorkshire Live.

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25 Where was Levi Colwill born? London Bradford Southampton Norwich

He’s featured prominently over the last three seasons for the Terriers and even when the side were struggling in the lower echelons of the league, he still thrived. Now, with the team all gelling and getting the results, he has looked better than ever for the club.

Playing in 36 league games this season, he has already managed five goal contributions from the centre of the field and his all-round play, vision and creativity have helped his entire side play better and pick up the wins they need.

With the Terriers’ flying, O’Brien is still catching the eye and his manager is as pleased as ever with his performances, telling Yorkshire Live that the midfielder is a ‘special’ player.

Corberan said: “He is a brilliant player, there are two things.

“Firstly this year he has played as number three as a left-back and a wing-back, in his best position in midfield as a number eight, as number eleven, as a ten, and even as a number seven the other day in the change to a 3-4-3 he spent some minutes playing on the right.

“But it’s not only the fact that Lewis O’Brien can compete at a top-level every single time he plays whatever position he is on the football pitch, it’s how he reacts to how you make him play in different positions.

“There is what makes him a special player and that is the fact that means I don’t see limits in his career and I don’t see limits in his potential.”

The sky is the limit then it seems for the midfielder and he might not have long to wait to test himself in the top flight, with Huddersfield knocking on the promotion door this season. If they don’t get up into the top tier, then it would be no surprise to see another side give him that opportunity in the summer.

The Verdict

Lewis O’Brien has been one of the best in his position and arguably one of the best in the league for quite some time now in the Championship.

With his club flying, he too is continuing to get even better and is developing at an exponential rate. Terriers’ fans will be hoping that he stays on with them and helps them to get the promotion they want but you would feel that if they don’t secure a place in the top flight next year, he might be off in the transfer window.

You wouldn’t blame him either. After three superb seasons of Championship football, you feel that now is the right time for a new challenge and to test himself at a bigger level.

Huddersfield might be the team that he gets to do it with if they carry on playing as they are – and a promotion wouldn’t be a surprise for Carlos Corberan’s team now based on how they have fared this season.