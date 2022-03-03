Carlos Corberan gives positive fitness update on Huddersfield squad pre-Peterborough

Huddersfield Town take on Peterborough United tomorrow night in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to keep their play-off challenge going in the second tier.

The Terriers have had a fine season under Carlos Corberan and have regularly silenced the critics and doubters in keeping their top six hopes firmly alive.

They’ll be looking to finish the job in the final weeks, then, and then have a shot at returning to the Premier League with relegation battlers Peterborough United up next tomorrow night.

And, ahead of the game, Carlos Corberan has been speaking to the press with him offering up some pretty positive fitness news in terms of his squad.

Quoted by the club’s Twitter, he said:

🗣 Carlos Corberán: "We expect to have all our squad ready for Friday – we haven't lost any players from the Birmingham City game."#htafc pic.twitter.com/OwA33WeNb4 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 3, 2022

The Verdict

This is naturally good news for the Yorkshire club.

They might not have as deep a squad as some of the sides around them in the play-off fight and so avoiding injuries when and where they can is always going to be a good thing.

They’ve shown they’ve got the fighting spirit and togetherness to match any of their play-off rivals, though, and that is what is spurring on this challenge, with Carlos Corberan doing a fine job at the helm of the club.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Huddersfield Town players retired or not?

1 of 22 Has Grant Holt retired? Yes No