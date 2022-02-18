Carlos Corberan gives Huddersfield Town team news update ahead of Fulham clash

Huddersfield Town are hopeful that important defender Levi Colwill will make his return this weekend.

The Terriers face the tough test of league leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Colwill has had a breakthrough season under Carlos Corberan following his arrival on loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

But the youngster has been out through injury since early January.

However Corberan is hopeful that he will make his return to action this weekend after missing the last few weeks of action.

“Colwill has made some days in training this week. Depending on today’s training, we will make a decision with him,” said Corberan, via the Yorkshire Post.

Fellow Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is also nearing a return to the side after spending time with his parent club’s medical staff.

Corberan is hoping he will return to Huddersfield to finish his recovery period before going back into the team.

“Tino is not working with us yet and will continue with Chelsea where he will be working with the medical staff,” added the Terriers’ boss.

“The next step is working with us. We hope in the next week that he will start to work with our medical staff.”

Corberan also confirmed that Pipa will not be available for the trip to London this weekend.

The Spanish full back was unavailable since the FA Cup game against Barnsley earlier this month following a groin injury, but featured in last week’s derby with Sheffield United.

However, Corberan admitted that Pipa was still feeling an issue with his groin, ruling him out of this weekend’s action.

“Sometimes, when a player has had a long-term injury, they come back with different types of injuries and not the same one,” continued Corberan.

“They start to have the consequence of not being on the pitch training normally.

“Pipa is not going to be available tomorrow because he has a small tear in the groin and we need to manage the minutes he has on the pitch very well and his training with the team and the minutes he can play.”

Huddersfield go into the game in the play-off places, in fifth position. Victory over the league leaders could see them move ahead of QPR into fourth.

But a defeat could also see the side drop as low as eighth place.

The Verdict

These injury problems won’t be helping their cause as they aim for a play-off finish.

Colwill has been incredibly influential since arriving at the club and his absence has been felt in the team.

His return will be a boost to the side, but the loss of Anjorin and Pipa are a blow.

It’s especially unfortunate to lose Pipa given his previous injury problems and after he only returned to the side last week.