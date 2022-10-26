Carlos Corberan footage emerges from West Brom training ground as Sheffield United preparations underway

West Brom have moved to bring Carlos Corberan back to the Championship, confirming the Spaniard’s appointment this morning.

Steve Bruce had overseen a poor start to the season at the Hawthorns, which cost him his job. After an interim stint for Richard Beale, West Brom are 23rd in the table and have won just twice in 2022/23.

Corberan has been the man identified to replace Bruce permanently, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Baggies.

His first fixture comes this weekend in the form of Sheffield United, who, despite a recent dip in form, are enjoying a positive start to the season and sit fifth in the table.

Preparations for that fixture are already underway and West Brom have shared some early footage of Corberan getting stuck into his squad on their Twitter account:

Despite their poor start to the season, West Brom have drawn more games than anyone else in the division with eight – the same as league leaders, Burnley.

They have picked up only two wins, but suffered just six defeats, which is the joint-second lowest of any club currently in the bottom-half of the table; Coventry City’s is the lowest but they’ve played just 14 times (five).

Corberan oversees Sheffield United’s visit on Saturday before clashes with Blackpool, QPR and Stoke City. Three of his four fixtures prior to the World Cup break come at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Corberan is inheriting a good squad at West Brom and his ability on the coaching side of things, plus tactically, should see them improve.

He’s picking them up in a lowly position, but they aren’t the second worst team in the division. They need to find a way to win games and stop drawing so much. If they do that, they’ll fly through the table.

Three of his first four games coming at home gives Corberan a good chance of getting things going before the World Cup break, which is the point he will be able to get his teeth stuck into his players on the training ground. That’s something he will love and, beyond that, he will be backing himself to get the Baggies surging through the division.

