Carlos Corberan faces these Huddersfield Town dilemmas following yesterday’s 2-0 win v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town picked up a much-needed three points on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest.

The Terriers took the lead after 45 minutes, as Carlos Corberan’s side pounced on a loose pass from Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner, with the ball eventually falling for Aaron Rowe, who finished clinically past Brice Samba.

That lead was then doubled in the second-half, as Juninho Bacuna made it 2-0 with a stunning strike, which was his fifth goal of the season in all competitions this term.

Huddersfield held on to pick up an important three points at the City Ground, which means they’re now sat 18th in the Championship table.

Carlos Corberan’s side are eight points clear of the relegation zone, and they’ll be eager to extend that advantage over their relegation-threatened rivals in the second-tier.

We take a look at some of the dilemmas that Carlos Corberan will now be faced with after their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Who will lead the line in their next match?

Huddersfield Town might have picked up an important win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but they would have been frustrated to see Fraizer Campbell withdrawn through injury after just 41 minutes of the match.

The experienced forward has been a regular in the Huddersfield starting XI this season, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll feature again for the Terriers this season.

Danny Ward replaced Campbell on the day, but you would imagine that both Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma will be pushing for a start for their next match against high-flying Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in midweek.

Are these facts about Huddersfield Town's shirts over the years genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club have always had blue and shite striped shirts? True False

Who starts at left-back?

Harry Toffolo made a welcome return to the starting XI for their game against Nottingham Forest after an injury lay-off. The left-back put in a solid performance for the Terriers, before being withdrawn after 66 minutes, as he was replaced by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Jaden Brown was also used as a late substitute for Carlos Corberan’s side, and it’ll be interesting to see which player starts at left-back for their next game.

Corberan might be tempted to rest Toffolo, with it looking likely that the Terriers will survive in the Championship this season after their win over the Reds.