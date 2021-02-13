Carlos Corberan faces these Huddersfield Town dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Wycombe

Huddersfield Town take on Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan hoping to put a first three points on the board in 2021.

Since a win over Blackburn Rovers on December 29th, Huddersfield haven’t won and have seen themselves slip to 17th in the table.

Corberan’s side remain five points outside the relegation zone at this stage but there’s significant importance on this afternoon’s fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A crippling injury list has been central to Corberan’s problems for some time now and Rolando Aarons’ hamstring issue has brought a fresh headache.

However, there’s other things for the head coach to weigh up. We look at a few dilemmas here…

Toffolo suspension causes reshuffle

Huddersfield will be without Harry Toffolo as he serves a suspension following a red card late on against Luton Town. The club accepted that dismissal but appealed the length of his suspension. However, those appeals were brushed off and the left-back begins a three-match ban this afternoon.

Corberan is without Jaden Brown due to concussion protocols, which means Lewis O’Brien will shift out to left-back.

O’Brien has had stints on the left-wing this season ahead of Toffolo, but a move into a deeper position will be an intriguing watch. There’s no doubt that the 22-year-old has the energy to match someone like Toffolo, but he could be sorely missed in the engine room all the same.

Two of Alex Pritchard, Juninho Bacuna and Duane Holmes will surely be in contention to play ahead of Jonathan Hogg in the midfield, whilst the spare man might be asked to shift onto the left flank ahead of O’Brien.

It’s not an ideal reshuffle but it’s an interesting one all the same. It could prove to be a masterstroke or it could add to the Terriers’ struggles.

Striking struggles

Since Josh Koroma’s injury in December’s win over Sheffield Wednesday, the goalscoring burden is firmly on Fraizer Campbell.

He’s struck twice since Koroma picked up his injury, once in the win over Watford and then in the defeat to Reading on January 2nd.

Campbell has now failed to score in five fixtures in the Championship as results remain hard to come by at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After drawing blanks against Watford and Millwall, Juninho Bacuna scored Huddersfield’s only goal in a 2-1 defeat against Bristol City. Back-to-back 1-1 draws followed against Stoke and Luton, but it was Pipa and Naby Sarr scoring the goals for Corberan.

Sooner or later something is going to have to give with Huddersfield’s strikeforce.

Isaac Mbenza needs to contribute more, whilst a regular threat on the left in Koroma’s absence wouldn’t go amiss – of course, Aarons’ own injury causes a problem there. Goals from midfield an invaluable in the Championship and, naturally, Campbell has to get back amongst the goals.

It’s sure to be an issue giving Corberan sleepless nights.

