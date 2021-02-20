Carlos Corberan faces these Huddersfield Town dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Swansea

Huddersfield Town take on Swansea City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan looking to halt an alarming run of form.

Corberan’s side have slipped from a comfortable mid-table position in the Championship to the brink of the relegation zone.

Without a win since December 29th, Huddersfield’s last choice of opponent would be Swansea. They are fighting for automatic promotion in the Championship and continue to go from strength-to-strength under Steve Cooper.

It is, without doubt, a tough test for Huddersfield and Corberan has quite a few dilemmas.

We pinpoint a couple here:

Replacing Mbenza

The latest high-profile injury problem for Huddersfield comes in the form of Isaac Mbenza.

He joins the likes of Harry Toffolo (suspension), Josh Koroma, Carel Eiting and Christopher Schindler on the sidelines, leaving Corberan without an attacking option that’s thrived this season.

The 24-year-old has struck five goals this season in the Championship, including two in his last two appearances for the Terriers.

For a side that struggles for goals as they rely on Fraizer Campbell in attack, Huddersfield going without the threat and creativity of Mbenza is a concern for Corberan.

It’s not just his goals, he’s registered seven assists too this season.

Corberan has personnel to replace Mbenza but it’s the quality the winger brings that will be sorely missed.

Using possession to good effect

On average, Huddersfield have averaged 56.4% of possession in the Championship this season. Only Norwich City enjoy a higher percentage of the ball in the division; the difference is they use it to devastating effect and are in contention for promotion alongside Swansea.

Today’s opponents, Swansea, average 49.6% of possession, but are far more efficient with what they do with their share of possession.

With a heavy focus on overloading sections of the pitch and moving the ball quickly over a short space, Swansea cut sides to pieces and are a real threat.

What can be said is that Huddersfield (at their best) can do exactly the same. Corberan demands stylish football and, when it clicks, it is impressive to watch.

However, in recent months that share of possession the Terriers enjoy hasn’t been effective enough.

It needs to be used better.