Carlos Corberan faces these Huddersfield Town dilemmas ahead of Brentford at 12:30pm

Huddersfield Town host Brentford in the Championship this lunchtime, looking to continue a steady run of form that’s seen them unbeaten in their last four fixtures.

Carlos Corberan’s side still hover just seven points above the Championship relegation zone, but three draws and a win heading into March’s international break was a huge bonus.

Today is a tough test for the Terriers, though, with Brentford one of the division’s top sides and needing a victory to keep the pace at the top of the table as Watford start to look in control of the race for second.

Thomas Frank’s squad boasts a wealth of talent and Corberan’s selection is going to have to combat that in some way.

With that in mind, we take a look at a couple of dilemmas the Huddersfield boss is facing..

Sanogo to start?

Since signing for the club, Sanogo has started only once in the Championship, with his further four appearances coming from the bench.

Corberan is keen to avoid aggravating any injury when it comes to the 28-year-old given his lack of football over the last year.

However, the March international break has given him a chance to get up to speed that little bit more.

Fraizer Campbell should, rightly, retain his place in the side leading the line, but Corberan may be minded to play Sanogo alongside him in Huddersfield’s favoured 3-5-2.

Duane Holmes has been given the job of supporting Campbell at times, but in the draw with Sheffield Wednesday last time out, Huddersfield failed to build much in the final third until Sanogo was introduced to the attack.

Against Brentford it’s going to be important that Huddersfield stay tight, but it’s also important that they avoid getting stuck in deep positions; when they play, they need to play in the right areas.

Sanogo is an outlet and helps Huddersfield build in the final third.

Stopping Toney

Corberan isn’t the first head coach in the Championship that will face the dilemma of stopping Toney and, if he fails, he won’t be the last to do so.

The Brentford striker has been electric this season in the Championship, scoring 28 goals and registering nine assists for Frank’s side.

He’s got pace, power and finishing ability to envy.

Today, he will come up against Huddersfield’s back-three and there will be areas to exploit in that.

Richard Keogh or Richard Stearman will play in the heart of that defensive unit and, despite their experience, they can be got at. As can Naby Sarr on the left, with Josh Windass exploiting him in Town’s most recent fixture.

On the opposite side will be the youth of Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Together, the Huddersfield back-three have a lot of good traits, but they also have a mistake in them that Toney can punish.

Corberan will be looking to eliminate the chance of those mistakes, whilst searching for a touch of luck that means Toney has a rare off-day.