Carlos Corberan explains West Brom’s approach to the January transfer window

Looking at West Bromwich Albion‘s lowly league position in the Championship compared to pre-season expectations, some may think that the January transfer window provides an opportunity to significantly freshen up the squad.

However, noting that depth has never been the issue and that they have recently climbed the table with four wins on the bounce would suggest otherwise, and that is the kind of stance that Carlos Corberan is taking ahead of the turn of the year.

The Baggies completed some very shrewd business in the summer window, catching the eye with the additions of John Swift and Jed Wallace on free transfers, while other areas were also addressed.

That said, there will be calls from supporters for Corberan to be backed financially to build a squad in his own image, which will make next month quite an interesting follow in the Black Country.

Corberan offered an insight into the club’s preparation for the window when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “I have had a conversation.

“It’s true that in the World Cup you have the time and you’ve been the group for some weeks.

“I have plenty of information about the players.

“You don’t have the games so you can analyse in detail.

“I was having a conversation with Ron (Gourlay), and Ian Pearce, to let them know my thoughts on the situation, but I am very happy with the players I have here from the moment I arrived at the club, this is true.

“I feel we have a great group, sometimes it might be unfair because of some of the decisions I have to make – when I am watching a player like (Adam) Reach for example, what he brings to the squad, it’s high.

“When you’re watching a player like him, who is already ready and working, you know how difficult it is for the coach.

“It’s clear that as an ambitious club we need to be watching the possibilities of the market – 100%.

“I understand that for someone to come here, it’ll have to be as a clear improvement for the club, because we don’t need many numbers.

“We have many good players, but it’s our responsibility to watch the market and if someone can help the team, yes.

“I believe in the group of players we have though, because of their mentality that we’ve seen.”

With the club only in receipt of parachute payments for a short while longer, it is important that there is a change of method from a profit and sustainability perspective, and Corberan appears to be on board with that directive.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom man Saido Berahino ever played for a London based team? Yes No

This could be a window where, for once, we see clubs do the bulk of their business in the first couple of weeks, due to the break in the season that afforded greater preparation time for the window than is typically available in a normal season.

Corberan was not given much funding to build on Huddersfield Town’s third placed finish in the second tier last term, and it would appear that that contributed to his departure.

The Baggies will be aware of that and it will be interesting to see how his relationship develops with the hierarchy at The Hawthorns, with a return to the Premier League in the longer term at the forefront of all parties’ minds.