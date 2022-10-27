Carlos Corberan explains tactical approach after landing West Brom job

Carlos Corberan has vowed to make West Brom more organised as he called for more passion from the players ahead of his first game in charge against Sheffield United this weekend.

The Spaniard was named as Steve Bruce’s successor this week and there will be an optimism at The Hawthorns about what the future holds after the club managed to bring in someone who took Huddersfield to within one game of the Premier League.

During his time with the Terriers, Corberan was known for his tactical flexibility and he explained what he wants from his Albion side when speaking to the official site.

“I think that the intensity, the concentration and the passion we give the game, need to be the highest possible. It’s very important to work and to maximise our emotional aspects of the game, but at the same time increase our level of organisation in the game.

“If we run a lot, but we run bad, it’s not going to work. If we’re just organised without effort, it’s not going to work. So we need to link very well, our level of emotion and passion in the game to create a perfect link with these two aspects.”

The verdict

Corberan’s Huddersfield side could play different systems but they had the same work ethic and togetherness no matter who or how they played.

Clearly, he places a big value on that and most would agree it’s exactly the start he needs to make with Albion as whilst they have a talented squad, on paper at least, too many aren’t showing that on the pitch.

So, these comments give an indication as to what he plans to do and it will be interesting to see the response he gets from the team on Saturday.

