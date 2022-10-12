Carlos Corberan explains reasoning behind Huddersfield Town decision

Carlos Corberan has revealed he left Huddersfield Town because he wasn’t convinced they could push for promotion again.

After a tough first season in charge of the Terriers, the Spaniard guided the team to a third place finish in the previous campaign, but they would ultimately miss out on promotion after a controversial defeat to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Corberan explained how he had concerns about repeating that feat which is why he chose to leave in the summer.

“It was a complicated decision to make. It’s true that after being at Wembley, the only target you need to have is to fight to go again and to achieve the promotion we couldn’t achieve.

“After we finished the final I was talking with the club and we were creating a plan to see how we could go into the next year and how we could go about achieving promotion. In the pre-season I was thinking that we weren’t close enough in that game or with the plan that we were creating with the club. So I was thinking that the best thing was to step back and that my time was over.”

Corberan went on to join Olympiacos but his time with the Greek giants would last just 11 games.

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Corberan and you can understand why he feels another promotion push wasn’t possible as more investment would’ve been required.

As head coach, he was right to keep wanting the club to push on, although there does have to be a degree of realism and understanding that Huddersfield are simply not able to compete financially with others in the league.

Clearly, the Danny Schofield appointment didn’t work but the Terriers will hope they’re on the right track now with Mark Fotheringham.

