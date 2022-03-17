Carlos Corberan explains Huddersfield Town performance as unbeaten run comes to an end against Millwall

Carlos Corberan has explained in great detail why Huddersfield Town’s unbeaten streak came to an end on Wednesday night.

The Terriers were unbeaten across 17 league games, the longest existing run in the league this season.

But that run came to an abrupt end last night following a 2-0 loss to Millwall.

Gary Rowett’s side are now on an eight game unbeaten run of their own which has brought them back into play-off contention.

Huddersfield’s loss means they will likely now have to settle for a play-off place of their own, with the gap to second place Bournemouth now looking insurmountable.

Corberan was disappointed with his side’s performance on Wednesday evening, claiming the side lacked aggression off the ball and were beaten too easily in the individual battles.

“If we analyse the defence first…when we were pressing in the offensive half – in the first half especially, because it was the only moment they were trying to play from the back – maybe we weren’t aggressive enough in many individual one vs one situations,” said the Huddersfield boss, via Yorkshire Live.

“In many of these moments they were beating the press and moving us to a moment we didn’t want to be in, which was defending in our [half].

“The deep position of the midfielders created the feeling that they were making more passes than we had to concede to them, and we had to be more aggressive with the four midfielders to stop a little bit the feeling they could take control of the game or control of the ball.

“I think the fact they were playing with two strikers but neither of them was playing as a real number nine was increasing the number of passes they were making in the first half. That’s what I can analyse in defence.”

Huddersfield will need to iron out these issues in the coming weeks with the chasing pack breathing down their neck in the battle to make the play-off places.

Corberan will need to ensure that performance levels don’t drop now that their unbeaten stretch is over.

Maintaining their general level of performances will give the team a good chance in the end of season battle for promotion.

Up next for Huddersfield is a crunch clash with rivals Bournemouth on March 19.

The Verdict

Teams can tend to struggle in the aftermath of an unbeaten run coming to an end.

So much emphasis gets put on staying unbeaten that when the team finally does taste defeat it can destroy players mentally.

But with there still being eight games left this season, the Terries will likely need another 10 points or so to guarantee a top six finish.

The side will also want to maintain their momentum going into those games otherwise they could find their season’s work undone in one bad game.