Carlos Corberan drops West Brom selection hint regarding Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi

West Bromwich Albion‘s squad could be bolstered before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup with the returns of Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi, new head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed.

The Spaniard’s first match in charge at the weekend after becoming Steve Bruce’s replacement saw Albion slump to another defeat, this time on home soil to Sheffield United, and the 2-0 loss – combined with other results – meant that the Baggies ended the weekend bottom of the Championship table.

Corberan has plenty of options in his squad available to him, but two top-level second tier players have been missing for a while in the form of Dike and Ajayi.

Albion splashed out £7 million on USA international striker Dike in January when Valerien Ismael was in charge, but due to persistent injury issues, the 22-year-old has made just three appearances – two last season and just once in the 2022-23 campaign before being sidelined with a thigh problem since August.

Ajayi meanwhile played every minute of the first six matches of the Championship season at the heart of the defence, but limped off after just 20 minutes of a late August away clash against Wigan Athletic, having suffered ankle ligament damage.

It has now been two months since the Nigeria international has taken to the pitch, but there is hope that the pair, plus Kean Bryan, who suffered a serious knee injury in November 2021 and has played just three times for the club himself, will be available for selection before the final match until December, which comes against Stoke City on November 12.

“Today for example this group of players were training individually with our assistants, separately from the group,” Corberan said of his injured trio, per the Express & Star.

“They are in the last step of their recoveries, that’s why the physical and medical department moved the players to work with the assistant coaches. “Today, they were doing more specific football work, something they couldn’t do before. “It means that in a short time that we can add more numbers, more possibilities, to the squad.” When pressed on potential comebacks before the visit of the Potters in less than two weeks time, Corberan said: “I think so, I think so. “If everyone progresses how they are doing, before the international break we can have some of these players.”

The Verdict

Dike and Ajayi are two players that could really help Corberan out on the pitch if they are fully-fit to climb up the table.

Ajayi has been a top Championship defender for a number of years, and his abilities on the ball will be crucial for Corberan’s system of playing out from the back.

West Brom also lack a real focal point at the top end of the pitch – Karlan Grant is perhaps unsuited to that lone striker role whilst Dike has the ability to occupy defenders and outmuscle them, giving space to the Baggies’ attacking midfielders to do their thing.

Providing neither players suffer setbacks, some minutes could be put into their legs before the one month break for the FIFA World Cup, and that will be a big relief for Corberan who needs to instantly get results on the board.