Carlos Corberan drops “massive” West Brom claim ahead of Sunderland clash

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has claimed that the West Midlands club “has been massive” ahead of their return to Championship action against Sunderland this evening.

The Baggies have gone a month without playing a competitive game due to the World Cup break but will be feeling confident as Corberan had begun to turn fortunes around last month – stringing together three wins on the bounce before the tournament started in Qatar.

His side head up to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland this evening and know that a fourth consecutive win would take them out of the relegation zone.

It won’t be easy, as their hosts returned to Championship action a week earlier than Albion by beating Millwall 3-0 last weekend and currently sit 11th in the table.

The game comes six days after the 44th anniversary of the Baggies’ famous UEFA Cup win over Valencia, which Corberan reflected on during an interview with the Express & Star ahead of the Sunderland match.

He said: “This club has been massive.

“I saw in the media the other that we beat Valencia, no? In a European international game.

“Imagine how big West Bromwich is?

"That's why I am here, because for me it's exciting to be at a club like that one."

The Verdict

Albion fans will love these comments from Corberan about the history of the West Midlands club and the reason he took the job at The Hawthorns.

It's early days but they'll be hoping that the Spaniard can help them regain some of their former stature.

Returning to the Premier League has to be the first target and a win over play-off hopefuls Sunderland tonight would certainly keep the belief alive that it's possible this term.

Playing away at the Stadium of Light is not easy so a win would send a real message that Albion are back under Corberan.