West Bromwich Albion failed to make the play-offs and return to the Premier League in Carlos Corberan's first season in charge.

They lost their final game of the season 3-2 to Swansea City. The Baggies knew they had to win and hope results went their way on Championship final day.

Next season will be their third in a row in the second tier. They finished 10th last campaign and ninth in the current one. However, 2023/24 will be Corberan's first full season with the club, having joined in October.

In all competitions, the Spaniard oversaw 33 games, with seventeen wins and five draws, and will be looking to go one better and at least secure a place in the play-offs.

Corberan returned to England with West Brom following his brief stint in charge of Greek giants Olympiakos, who he had switched to having lost the Championship play-off final with Huddersfield Town.

What has Carlos Corberan said about his time with West Brom so far?

The West Brom job is the 40-year-old's third in charge since leaving Leeds United's setup as youth and assistant coach. Corberan feels more at home with West Brom than he has done anywhere else, speaking in the Express and Star he explained: "I will be honest with you – I have felt like this, that it is something magical, from the first day. I don't know why.

"Sometimes you can have this connection, and sometimes it doesn't appear. Sometimes you can spend two or three years, or two or three months, and you still don't connect enough.

"I have felt at home from my very first day here. From the first day in the training ground, and in the stadium."

It is the support from the fans which has been the fuel for his desire so far, Corberan added: "I have here one level of support from the fans that make me feel as though I have a high level of responsibility to give to them the best. This is my feeling."

Corberan continued by outlining his ambition is to reach the top flight, explaining that English football is his favourite to work in, he said: "I think that when you are not here, you don't have the same feeling. When you see the Premier League it's the progress of football – all the impact of the Premier League, you can see it in the next leagues."

Will West Brom be in the mix for promotion in 2023/24?

There is no reason that West Brom won't be battling it out for promotion yet again in the second tier.

The core of the squad is brimming with high-end Championship quality, and Corberan has had time now to get his ideas across. It's a good recipe for success.

If they had been with Corberan for the whole season instead of Steve Bruce, then it's likely a play-ff berth would have been theirs.

The best thing for the Baggies is that Corberan is happy and likely to get a full summer of recruitment tailored to him. Things are settled and stable at The Hawthorns, which will certainly help them in their promotion quest next season.