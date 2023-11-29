Highlights Corberan hails team commitment and maturity as key to West Brom's victory.

Carlos Corberan has shown his appreciation to the West Brom away supporters following their 1-0 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

A 50th minute strike from summer loan signing Jeremy Sarmiento sealed all three points against the Bluebirds.

It was a fifth win in six games for Albion, who moved up to third place in the Championship table following the victory.

West Brom are now one of the in-form sides in the second division, with the win over Cardiff opening up a five point gap between the two teams.

Corberan’s side is now four clear of the chasing pack outside the play-off places going into the busy December schedule.

What has Carlos Corberan said about West Brom’s win at Cardiff?

Corberan posted a message to supporters on social media, hailing the team’s commitment as one of the key reasons behind the victory.

The Spaniard also praised the fans for showing their support to the team for a big away trip to south Wales for a midweek evening clash.

“Team maturity & Team commitment gave us the win,” wrote Corberan, via Twitter.

“I am proud again of my players and our incredible away fans.”

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Wins over QPR, Coventry City, Hull City, Ipswich Town and Cardiff have played an important role in seeing the team rise up the Championship table.

Despite various off-field issues involving the Midlands outfit’s owners, West Brom continue to earn positive results on the pitch.

Albion are aiming to earn their place back in the Premier League at the third attempt, having been out of the top flight since 2021.

Corberan is now 13 months in charge of West Brom, and has received a lot of praise for the work he has done at the Hawthorns since replacing Steve Bruce as manager.

There was also positive news on the pitch for the Baggies in terms of fitness, with John Swift making his first start for the side since the start of October, having fully recovered from an injury issue.

West Brom are now third in the table, but could drop back down to fifth this evening depending on results elsewhere.

The gap to the top two is currently seven points, but Ipswich Town have a chance to restore their 10 point lead over the Baggies tonight when they face Millwall.

West Brom will return to league action again this weekend when they face league leaders Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

A victory against the Foxes would be a real statement of the club’s promotion intentions.

Can West Brom earn a result against Leicester City?

Leicester’s performances in recent weeks haven’t been as convincing as in the first 10 or 12 games of the campaign.

Two defeats at the hands of Leeds United and Middlesbrough have shown a vulnerability that Corberan will be looking to exploit.

Victory over the Foxes would be huge for their promotion bid, and showcase the team’s potential to still fight for a top two spot.

Saturday’s home clash with Enzo Maresca’s side will be a big game for both sides, and could have big ramifications for the automatic promotion places to get the busy December schedule underway.