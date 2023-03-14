Carlos Corberan doesn’t seem to be a fan but this West Brom player may hold key to top 6: Opinion

With Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips ruled out for the remainder of the season at West Bromwich Albion there is a drop-off in quality in the left wing position.

The Baggies most dangerous left winger in the last couple of seasons has been Karlan Grant, who came close to sealing a move to Swansea City at the back end of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is currently unavailable through injury but believed to only be a few weeks away from competing for a place in the starting XI once again.

After looking like potential automatic promotion candidates the Baggies have dropped off and have scored just twice in their last three matches.

A lack of goals appears to be the main conundrum for Carlos Corberan to solve between now and the end of the season to ensure that they climb back into the top six.

Marc Albrighton has not had the impact that he would have liked after joining on loan from Leicester City in January, with Adam Reach stepping in on the left wing in Saturday’s victory over Huddersfield Town.

Reach has been a very reliable Championship performer over the years but at this stage of his career is probably better suited to a wing back role rather than making up a quarter of an attacking quartet.

Tom Rogic made his return from injury at the weekend and the Aussie could go on to take a more prominent role in the squad than he has so far this season, but it would be foolish to be relying on his availability.

The likes of Mo Faal and Jovan Malcolm getting on the bench in the last few weeks suggests that Grant will walk into the matchday squad when available, and if Corberan is looking for someone to come in on the left flank he will likely be the first choice option.

Grant’s chance conversion has been a frustration for supporters at The Hawthorns at times but his record in the second tier speaks for itself even if he has regressed this season.

A misfiring Grant carries a greater attacking threat than Reach or Albrighton, from what we have seen so far from the latter, and Corberan should be doing his utmost to ensure that the 25-year-old is in the right frame of mind, after the transfer speculation, to return to the side between now and the end of the season.

If a summer exit is on the cards, it is in the best interests of both parties for Grant to showcase his ability on the pitch in what remains of the campaign, and the current injury situation in his position should see him fast-tracked into the team.