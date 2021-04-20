Carlos Corberan discusses 23-year-old as Huddersfield Town player boost emerges ahead of Barnsley

Huddersfield Town could welcome Carel Eiting back into their squad this week when they take on Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship.

Eiting is on loan with the Terriers from Ajax and contributed to the club’s positive start to the season. However, his involvement was impacted at the turn of the year, with the midfielder requiring knee surgery and missing over three months of the Championship season.

Prior to that setback, the 23-year-old had scored three goals and registered three assists, particularly impressing in November where he earned the club’s Player of the Month award and was nominated for the division’s monthly gong.

Ahead of his potential return against Barnsley, Corberan told his press conference how well Eiting managed to adapt to the demands of the Championship, why his form dipped before injury and exactly why the Dutchman is returning now.

He explained: “It’s clear that he was an important player. He adapted very fast to the demands of the Championship and in one period he was having a very good impact.

“Just before his injury his performances were more normal, but that was because of his injury, which wasn’t allowing him to train and meaning he was competing with limitations. That’s why the doctors decided to send him for surgery.

“Right now, he’s not been working with us for a long time to recover his normal levels, but it is true that maybe in this part of the competition, you need to be thinking about having more than one option to play in the starting XI.”

Eiting returns to offer a fresh option to the Huddersfield midfield following last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, which came thanks to goals from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna.

That victory came at a cost, though, with Pipa and Fraizer Campbell both set to miss this week’s clash with Barnsley and fresh doubt surrounding the availability of Harry Toffolo.

Alex Vallejo also remains out of the side due to concussion.