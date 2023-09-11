Jeremy Sarmiento has been told what he needs to improve on at West Bromwich Albion.

The winger arrived among just three summer recruits alongside Josh Maja and Pipa but is perhaps the one that sparked the most excitement among supporters.

Highly regarded during his formative days in youth football, the ex-Benfica prodigy had impressed in fits and starts for Brighton and Hove Albion prior to making the season-long switch to the West Midlands, appearing from the bench on more than one occasion to make an impact against top-flight opposition.

And that is just the role that he has been handed with the Baggies thus far.

He has featured in every league outing to date, although they have all been substitute appearances that have naturally yielded varying degrees of success.

Sarmiento, who is yet to play more than 25 minutes of football in a single match this season, opened his account in additional time during his side's emphatic 4-2 victory over Middlesbrough and has typically looked lively against tired defences, but boss Carlos Corberan has picked out the flaws in his game and what must change if he is to be licensed with a bigger role in the team.

What has WBA manager Carlos Corberan said about Jeremy Sarmiento?

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan said of Sarmiento: "If I was to evaluate him, the level of minutes that he played against Huddersfield, he showed that he still has problems to manage the minutes of the game.

"After making an important action, he needed a lot of time to make the second one. That's why he was suffering in some points.

"I've communicated with him, but sometimes in the first XI it's different and you can manage better the minutes.

"Let's see how he keeps progressing, but I think right now he is making the impact that we want.

"He scored a goal in one game and then on Saturday he created a dangerous opportunity.

"In football, you need top players in the first XI and top players from the bench."

Does Jeremy Sarmiento deserve more game time at WBA?

Make no mistake about it, Corberan raises some strong points pertaining to consistent workload management and strength in depth.

Sarmiento would most definitely provide strength in depth to virtually any Championship outfit, and his directness against fatigued backlines in the dying embers of matches is an invaluable asset.

But Corberan also states that starting players are, of course, better equipped to manage minutes, so it is rather harsh to point at Sarmiento's inability to do just that when he has not been given a chance from the first blow of the whistle to show his worth.

Granted, the Baggies appear a more fluid attacking side this time around, but they could still benefit from Sarmiento's skillset - one which you feel is more dangerous than that of 32-year-old Matty Phillips.

Direct and tricky with remarkable 1v1 ability, Sarmiento's quality in stretching defences and standing up opponents would give them something that they currently lack, and he has almost always upped their rhythm in the final third after coming into the game.

Corberan may find it difficult to utilise him in a limited capacity for too much longer.