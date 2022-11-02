Carlos Corberan delivers positive West Brom message after crucial win over Blackpool

Carlos Corberan praised his West Brom players after they beat Blackpool last night, as he tries to instil a winning mentality within the group.

It’s been a very tough season for Albion, who remain in the bottom three, but they are just two points from safety after a late Okay Yokuslu strike sealed the points on a nervy night at The Hawthorns.

Whilst it wasn’t the best performance from the Baggies, Corberan explained to the club’s media how it’s all about getting the wins and he now hopes the players can use this to build momentum moving forward.

“It was important to get that first step of winning a game, especially at home in front of our fans because we want to create a level of togetherness here which will help us become stronger as a team.

“It’s not important how nice the goal was or wasn’t, the most important thing was to score it and to keep a clean sheet. Keeping clean sheets will allow to get at least one point in games and then we know with the quality of our team we will create chances to score goals.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

This was a very big game for West Brom and it really was just about getting the win as the side are in a desperate position.

As the new boss hints at, they’ve gone for a more back-to-basics approach and they need to remain defensively solid, so the clean sheet was obviously a major plus.

Corberan is right to say that this will help build confidence and now it’s about taking something from this performance and being hard to beat again in what will be a tough fixture at QPR this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.