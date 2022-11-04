Carlos Corberan delivers message to West Brom players ahead of QPR game

West Brom will be looking to carry Tuesday’s victory into their game against Queens Park Rangers this Saturday.

The Baggies claimed their first win under Carlos Corberan during the week, thanks to a late goal from Okay Yokuslu. Meaning Albion picked up their first win in four after a run of three straight league defeats.

Despite there still being loads to do on the training ground in key areas of Albion’s team, Corberan will have been delighted to get that first win under his belt and see his side move up one place into 23rd.

Now attention will turn to West Brom’s remaining two games before the mid-season break. The Baggies will travel to QPR before finishing at the Hawthorns against Stoke City.

West Brom are three points behind Hull City in 21st place, and psychologically, Corberan will know how important it could be if Albion get out of the relegation zone before the break.

Corberan is keen for his side to carry over Tuesday’s win into Saturday’s performance, but the Midlands side face a QPR team that are flying high in the Championship and are currently just two points outside the automatic places.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash Corberan insists he wants to build “positive momentum”. He told the club’s official website: “It’s always important to build a positive momentum, but we know the challenge of this.

“We have to be focused and go into the game with the determination to achieve the three points. But at the same time, to perform at the level required to be a competitive team and always make the result the consequence of a positive and competitive performance.

“We know the challenge that we have. For me, the position in the table of QPR is the result of positive performances and of a team that is well organised by the coach. They have some good players.

“But always I want to see the commitment of our players, our team and the football behaviours in attack and defence that represent our club. The hard work, the sacrifices for the team, these are the things that are going to help us be a more competitive team.

“At the same time the togetherness between the players and our fans, we know that they’re going to come and support the team, and this is something that is very important.”

Corberan believes his side showed signs of improvements in there 1-0 win over Blackpool in midweek. He added: “I think the thing that we can control is the performance of the team, and I want to see the team keep on taking those steps and moving in the right direction.

“Showing positive values, showing positive behaviours, showing positive understanding of the game – and managing the game well.

“That’s what I want because I know that if we attack well, if we defend well, if we manage well, then the different situations that this game is going to demand, we’ll have more possibilities and more options to win the three points – which is our key target on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Now that he has his first win under his belt, Corberan’s next job will be trying to get some consistency in his team and picking up results on a more regular basis.

The situation that Corberan walked into meant that confidence was low, and many of the squad looked fragile on the pitch. So, the Spaniard will know that to get Albion climbing the table, it will be about breeding confidence and momentum on his side.

One factor that can help in this is winning football games, and if West Brom can come away with another victory on Saturday, you could start to say that the momentum may be shifting in the Baggies’ favour.