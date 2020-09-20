Carlos Corberan delivers Huddersfield Town assessment

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has stated that his side must take responsibility when they go behind in games, and learn to react.

The Terriers were defeated once more in the Championship as Brentford ran riot at their first official league game at the new stadium.

The Bees took the lead midway through the second-half, but as soon as they did, Huddersfield heads dropped and Thomas Frank’s side went onto score two more as they claimed an easy three points in the end.

Corberan was not happy after the game and expressed that his side need to learn how to react and that the players on the pitch must start to take more responsibility when things don’t go there way.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Corberan said: “As a team we have an obligation to react, of course.

“As a player you have the responsibility to change the game quick and fast. You need to find a reaction.”

The Verdict

It was another disappointing display from Huddersfield and they showed all the hallmarks of a side that could well be down fighting relegation once more in the Championship.

They need to up it, and Corberan is right when he says that the players must take more responsibility because at the moment as soon as the side goes down, you can see the heads start to drop within the team.

Huddersfield must try and find a way to get points on the board even when they’re playing badly because at the moment they just need to get off the mark to take some pressure off their shoulders.